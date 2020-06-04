TeamViewer to Be Listed as a Top Video Conferencing Software on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- TeamViewer has been selected for analysis along with 80+ other Video Conferencing Software that will be evaluated and then listed as the top Video Conferencing Software on 360Quadrants. TeamViewer video conferencing software facilitates quick and direct VoIP calls and video conferencing. The software works across platforms, devices, and operating systems to ensure hassle-free access to video conferencing. A key feature of TeamViewer is remote desktop sharing. TeamViewer video conferencing software lets users schedule video conference meetings in advance.Its Screen Share feature enables users to give presentations and share documents. TeamViewer also provides users with features like instant messaging, real-time chat, private chat, file transfer, and remote access.



TeamViewer's primary USP is its secure remote desktop access and screen sharing. These features, combined with video conferencing capabilities, resulting in faster resolutions for client problems and increased collaboration within teams. TeamViewer video conferencing is powered by end-to-end encryption and password protection to ensure secure meetings. Users can join a video conference on TeamViewer through a web browser, without installing the software on their device.TeamViewer pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Video Conferencing Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 80+ Video Conferencing Software and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 products will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging.



Along with the listing of TeamViewer Video Conferencing software, 360Quadrants has worked on listing 3CX, Adobe Connect, Bitrix24, BlueJeans, Circuit, Cisco Jabber, Cisco Webex Meetings, and Daily, among others, as the top vendors in the Video Conferencing Software market. The platform will also provide the most granular Video Conferencing Software comparisons between vendors.



Video Conferencing Software is used to organize business meetings, webinars, and even team collaboration sessions. Video conferencing software helps connect internal and external stakeholders and bring them together in a meeting through features like chat rooms, conference rooms, video calling, screen sharing, and enhanced collaboration. Video Conferencing Software enables employees to connect with colleagues and take part in virtual meetings irrespective of their physical location, reducing the cost and time associated with travel. These solutions enhance productivity, enabling teams to interact in real-time and resolve issues and share information swiftly and effectively.



360Quadrants Scoring Methodology



Top Video Conferencing Software will be rated using the following methodology:



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.



b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.



3. Approximately 50+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Video Conferencing Software market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers



b) Industry Experts



c) 360Quadrants Analysts



d) Vendors (Competitors)



The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.



