Teangelo Live Presents My Teangelo: The Male Girlfriend - Focus Group Invite

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Teangelo Live is gearing up and preparing to launch a new relationship series titled, My Teangelo. In the development of this new series a focus group is being hosted with women ages 26 to 35. This group of women will get the chance to preview the new show and provide their opinion. This new video blog will cover topics on “how to find love, how to hold on to love and how to get rid of what you think is love, but is really not” says the host. The front man of this all informative show is none other than, the man who knows men, Teangelo - your “Male Girlfriend”. For more details visit www.Teangelo.com.



Ladies and their girlfriends are invited to attend this anticipated event.



Date: Saturday, December 14, 2013

Time: 3:45pm arrival

4:00pm start time (sharp)

5:30pm ending time

Location: Culver City

To attend this event, simply RSVP via email; Media@TeangeloLive.com.

Until then…Get Connected. Be Connected. Stay Connected.



Teangelo Live



Email: Media@TeangeloLive.com



This event is sponsored by All That and More Boutique & DOT Magazine.

www.allthatnmoreboutique.com

www.dotmagazineonline.com