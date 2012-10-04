Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster was the largest nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, causing thousands of evacuations as dangerous levels of radiation were released by three failing nuclear reactors. The media furore surrounding the event failed to set the events in their proper context, and while the radiation caused a major downturn in local production of rice and tea, the landscape has now recovered while the international perspective is still cautious of Japanese produce, despite the radiation leak being one tenth the size of Chernobyl. Teanobi is a company providing the finest independently produced Japanese tea, and they want the world to know it is safe to consume Japanese produce once again.



Teanobi supplies tea from Uji, Japan, seven hundred kilometres from the site of the radiation leak, they stock powdered green tea and loose leaf tea in all the major varieties grown by the Japanese. Sencha, the most common tea associated with ‘green tea’, high in antioxidants, Genmaicha or ‘rice tea’, a deeper, nutty flavoured tea and Tamaryokucha, a sweet dessert tea. They claim the authenticity of their produce is a key to its unrivalled quality.



The tea saw a downturn in exports in the wake of the Fukushima disaster which in turn caused difficult times for the farmers. In recent months, exports have improved, thanks in no small part to the work of companies like Teanobi, who have done a lot of work to make sure clients know the produce is safe, high quality, authentic, and unaffected by radiation.



A spokesperson for Teanobi explained,



“What happened at Fukushima was undoubtedly a tragedy, but it was of a different order of magnitude altogether from Chernobyl, and by all rights the earthquake and tsunami that preceded it should have had a much more potent effect of the livelihoods of farmers, but the ignorance and paranoia surrounding radiation has left a legacy on exports that wrongfully exceeded the realistic damage done. We’re slowly setting that right, and remain confident that the produce, when customers understand it is safe, will sell itself.”



