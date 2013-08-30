Teanobi Joins Growing Online Food and Drink Distributors Accepting BitCoin Currency

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Bitcoin has had a dramatic entry into the public consciousness in recent months, with its first emergence as an idealistic form of ‘stateless’ currency causing erratic fluctuations in value as it was debated by the mainstream media, including accusations of being used among Deep Web drug and weapons dealers. Now, the currency has stabilized and seems to be here to stay, and a growing number of online businesses are accepting Bitcoin currency in their transactions. Teanobi is the latest in this trend, selling high quality Japanese teas sourced from independent farmers in exchange for Bitcoins.



Teanobi offers an extraordinary variety of authentic Japanese teas as loose leaf and powders, even promoting their use in cooking, smoothies and as flavors for ice cream. The website currently accepts all conventional payment options and has now added Bitcoins to that list.



The Bitcoin tea section includes Latte Matcha, which gives a smooth rich texture to hot milk, and Nourishing Sencha, which is rich in antioxidants plus Japanese Black Tea, a popular Japanese alternative to the traditional English Breakfast varieties. Twenty teas have currently been added to the Bitcoin shopping section with plans of more being added at the request of new customers looking to use the currency.



Dan Garbini, the founder and owner of Teanobi explained, “Japan is very elegant in its ability to retain their historical treasures and respect for nature while embracing the very latest in modern technology. It is part of this modernizing mind-set that helped shape our decision to accept the emerging Bitcoin currency in order to encourage its growing legitimacy and offer our customers more purchasing options. Currently all of our loose leaf tea varieties are available for Bitcoin purchase and we will soon roll out the compatibility in other areas of our catalog. This move should see us future-proofed for this developing trend and we hope that Bitcoin users will support retailers who support them in kind.”



About Teanobi

Since 2004, Teanobi has been delivering the highest quality Japanese teas at the best possible prices. The focus is on the quality of tea, not packaging, not marketing. They work with small independent farmers as much as possible and import only small amounts so that they can keep their products at the peak of freshness. You will only find the most authentic and delicious teas in their inventory. For more information, please visit: http://www.teanobi.com/