Teardrop Shaped Breast Implants Now FDA Approved

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- With the FDA's approval of Mentor's MemoryShape Breast Implants in June, the playing field is now level. All 3 Breast Implant Manufacturers: Sientra, Natrelle, and Mentor all have teardrop shaped breast implants available.



Specializing in Shaped Breast Augmentation Orange County is Irvine Plastic Surgeon, Dr Kyle Song. He has quickly risen to the top of the ranks in the breast augmentation world by doing more surgeries with shaped breast implants than any other surgeon in Orange County.



"I have many patients that come to me looking for a more natural breast augmentation, and these new breast implants have allowed that to become a real possibility," Dr Song said. "I have been very impressed with the results thus far, as have my patients."



Dr Song's Irvine Plastic Surgery Practice specializes in all aspects of plastic surgery including procedures like facelifts, rhinoplasty's, mommy makeovers orange county, and skin.



For more information about Dr Song or to schedule an appointment, call (949) 701-4454 or visit http://www.ocshapedimplants.com



Dr Kyle Song

Song Plastic Surgery

22 Odyssey, Ste 270A

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 701-4454

http://www.ocshapedimplants.com

drsong@songplasticsurgery.com