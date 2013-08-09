Teardrop Trailer Plans That Are Detailed and Easy-to-Follow Are Now Available at New Website

Towaco, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Tiny Teardrop Trailer Plans, a website that is devoted to helping people learn everything they need to know about building their own Teardrop Trailer, has just launched its new and easy-to-use site. The website features information about a new book, also titled Tiny Teardrop Trailer Plans, which will show people in great detail how they can construct a custom 5 by 8-foot Teardrop Trailer.



The site was launched by a man named Biagio who, like many others, is fascinated by the small trailers that got their name based on their unique shape. Biagio has spent years developing and putting together these Teardrop Trailer plans as well as a free directory of trailer parts, and has created his new website as a way to reach people who share his interest in Teardrop Trailers as well as sell his plans. Biagio is also currently working on a directory of Teardrop Trailer articles, where people can get tips and advice about building the small but efficient trailers.



Because he has spent so much time creating Teardrop Trailers, Biagio knows how important it is to have clear and concise directions on how to build one. His affordable plans are designed for both beginners and professional builders who would like to construct their very own Teardrop Trailer for a price that will not break the budget.



“Nothing in these plans is set in concrete either; during the build I point out different options that allow you to customize your trailer as much (or as little) as you want,” Biagio wrote in an article on his website.



“From different body styles to adding interior options (such as a sink, cabinets, or flatscreen TV), you’ll have many options to turn these plans into a fully customized trailer that fits your needs.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Teardrop Trailers is welcome to visit the new website at any time; there, they can browse through the educational articles about the trailers, as well as order the Tiny Teardrop Trailer Plans.



About Tiny Teardrop Trailer Plans

Tiny TearDrop Trailer Plans was recently launched by a man named Biagio, who went from being a weekend trailer builder to a full-time professional, and has put together Teardrop Trailer plans based on his past experience and builds. Biagio knows what it’s like to take on one of these projects, so his plans are designed to lead people through the entire build in a clear, concise, and easy to follow manner. Tiny Teardrop Plans are much different than the many other blueprint-like plans being sold; they are more of an instructional guide that will walk people through the build process, step-by-step. Biagio is also very cost conscious and he provides tips and tricks along the way to keep costs low. For more information, please visit http://www.tinyteardrop.com/