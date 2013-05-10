Teaser: MINI Just Released an App That Will Help People Find Love with Another MINI Cooper Fan

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Team MINI is known for designing many interesting cars, and to a point, interesting apps that make driving just a little bit more fun. This time, MINI has come out with an app that may help you find a partner who has the same driving style than you. And to make sure that it is an app that is made solely for MINI fans, this app can only be used inside a MINI Cooper. The app is called Connect Us, and it's going to quite possibly revolutionize the way that car aficionados date.



Crevier MINI, a Santa Ana California MINI Cooper Dealer is excited to discuss the new features of the MINI 'Connect'.



Connect Us doesn't work like most other dating services. Instead of looking into personal interests, Connect Us measures the speed at which you drive, how you handle the steering wheel, and how quickly you brake, and uses that data to match you with other eligible MINI lovers.



The way that Connect Us's philosophy works is actually really quite simple. Most people will agree that there is some truth to the statement that a person's driving skill does show off parts of a person's personality traits. An aggressive driver generally will have a “type A” personality. Drivers that are more cautious on the road have a tendency to be a bit more interested in looking before they leap. Meanwhile, people who obviously take drives just for the sake of driving have a tendency to be a little bit more carefree than the average individual. Connect Us just works by connecting MINI drivers who have similar personalities by looking at their driving style and making assumptions on it.



So far, MINI fans who want to connect to other MINI fans have been enjoying all the fun and excitement that Connect Us offers. So far, Connect Us allows users to choose the date location, time, and whether or not they want to connect to a MINI driver who is checking them out. It works throughout the United States, as well as anywhere that has Google Places. It also gives users the ability to show off their interests to other MINI Cooper fans, and log into Foursquare when they are on a date. The app is available for Apple iPhones users only, but in the near future, it is quite possible that MINI will release Connect Us for Android phones as well.



Crevier MINI cordially invites all MINI Cooper drivers looking for love to try out Connect Us. This fun app may just end up being the thing that plays Cupid for a slew of excited MINI fans.



About Crevier MINI in Orange County California

Crevier is your new and pre-owned MINI Cooper Dealer for Santa Ana, Los Angeles and Orange Counties, Irvine, Brea, Yorba Linda, Fullerton, Placentia, Anaheim, Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Tustin, Orange, Garden Grove, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Westminster, Anaheim Hills and many others! Come visit Crevier MINI and see why so many car buyers have made us their number one choice for used MINI Coopers.



For more information, please contact:



Danielle Wilson

Danielle Wilson <danielle.wilson@crevierbmw.com>

1455 Auto Mall Dr, Santa Ana CA 92705

http://www.creviermini.com

Sales: (877) 231-8279 - Service: (866) 338-5353