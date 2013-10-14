Teasyteas Not Only Provides Tasty and Healthier Tea, but Also Medicinal Ones

Fairhope, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- “Human studies haven’t yet proven what researchers like Chan have discovered in the lab: green tea’s EGCG regulates and inhibits cancer growth and kills cells that are growing inappropriately,” says Marji McCullough. Most of the people love to drink tea because they feel so refreshing and energized, without knowing the healthy secrets behind it.



By 1066, Chai tea is being used for both social and medicinal purposes. The ingredients which the tea leaves contain give mental peace, calm nerves and also uplift spirit. Recent studies show that the tea has the ability to fight coronary heart disease, diabetes, dementia, anxiety, liver ailments, stroke, osteoporosis, and cancer; especially colon, breast, stomach, bacterial and viral infectivity and mouth cancer.



In 1970’s the first research has been done, it was not until 1999 when Epidemiological studies revealed that Black tea is highly effective to decrease the chances of having cancer in the future, because it builds such resistance power in the body to fight with such bacteria.



Well, it doesn’t only depend on the selection of the leaves but also the climate and topography plays a very important role and having all the things together makes it a healthy and tasty tea and it is which one love to enjoy or enjoyed for centuries and Oolong tea is well known for its.



About Teasyteas.com

Tastes really makes the tea easier by simply making it healthier and tastier because they believe in eco-friendly cups. It is gaining popularity more and more and having more than 11,000 customers who love to enjoy their masterful blends.



Contact Information

For more information just log on to their website which is mentioned below:-

City: Fairhope

State: Alabama

Country:USA

Contact Name: Green Circle Agency

Contact Email: support@greencircleagency.com

Complete Address:

Zip Code: 36532

Contact Phone:800-773-6503

Website: http://www.teasyteas.com