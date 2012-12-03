Teavana Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TEA) Investor Alert: Lawsuit to Stop Buyout Bid by Starbucks

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- An investor in shares of Teavana Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TEA) filed a lawsuit against directors in effort to stop the proposed buyout of Teavana Holdings, Inc. by Starbucks Coffee Company for $15.50 per NYSE:TEA share.



Investors who purchased shares of Teavana Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TEA) prior to November 14, 2012, and currently hold any of those NYSE:TEA shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed NYSE:TEA stockholders arising out of the attempt to sell the company too cheaply via an unfair process to Starbucks Coffee Company.



On Nov. 14, 2012, Teavana Holdings, Inc. announced that Starbucks Coffee Company (NASDAQ:SBUX) has agreed to acquire Teavana Holdings, Inc. in an all-cash acquisition. Under the terms of the proposed transaction Teavana Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TEA) stockholders of record will receive $15.50 per share in cash in the merger which will result in Teavana Holdings, Inc. becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Starbucks Coffee Company.



However, the plaintiff claims that the $15.50offer is unfair to NYSE:TEA stockholders and undervalues the company. In fact, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE:TEA shares at $24 per share and that shares of Teavana Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TEA) traded as recently as May 2, 2012 as high as $21.47 per share and on February 27, 2012 as high as $24.70 per share. In addition Teavana Holdings’ financial performance improved over the past years. In fact, Teavana Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TEA) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $64.86 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on Feb. 1, 2009 to $168.10 million for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 29, 2012 and that its Net Income over the respective time periods increased from $1.20 million to $17.76 million.



Furthermore, so the plaintiff the process is also unfair to NYSE:TEA investors. Indeed stockholders of Teavana Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TEA) holding approximately 70% of the outstanding shares of common stock have already approved the merger agreement by written consent.



Those who are current investors in Teavana Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TEA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



