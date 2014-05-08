Tech-Based Sales Employment Website Set to Launch

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Sales professionals worldwide will now have access to a mobile and online employment platform which allows them to land their dream job- with a little help from modern technology. Sales Pro Locator, a U.S. based employment website exclusively for sales/marketing job-seekers and their potential employers, offers personalized mobile resume business cards with an innovative, proprietary ScanCard technology that links back to their resume and profile on the site.



By scanning the Sales Pro Locator member’s business card with their mobile phone, employers instantly gain access to their online resume and employment profile. Premium features include a Sales Pitch Video and Photo Feature to further personalize members’ profile in order to gain higher visibility from potential employers. A ‘networking’ sales forum is also included on the site, which allows Sales Professionals to share ideas,experiences and job leads.



Unlike their competitors, Monster.com, TheLadders.com, or Careerbuilder.com that only offer resumes, SalesProLocator.com offers a more interactive, streamlined approach to the hiring process, as well as promotion for the job-seeker both online and offline. Employers and Recruiters can find and hire sales reps based on a photo or a video introduction, along with their resume; Sales Pros can promote themselves anyplace,anywhere and anytime with a mobile resume business card.



About salesprolocator.com

The company was founded and is operated by seasoned sales professionals- their main goal being to connect the best sales employees with the best companies. Says the company CEO: “We promote sales/marketing talent at the highest level by utilizing the most innovative, seamless technology.”



For more information, visit: http://www.salesprolocator.com/



Media Contact:

Marty Rushing (Founder)

Nashville TN