Tech Blog DigitalOlympus.com Outlines Benefits of eMedicine in Latest Article

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- eMedicine is already very popular; medical apps are already delivering online PHR services, mobile medicine has been operating for a long time with medical records and drug prescriptions sent to patients by SMS or email, as well as other forms of health information technology solutions such as virtual (remote) surgery, fully online medical clinics and expert systems and a host of other solutions. The new article by technology blog DigitalOlympus.com looks at eMedicine as a dimension of modern healthcare delivery that is here to stay.



“eMedicine, or electronic medicine is a marriage of several medical disciplines that employ the use of electronic devices, platforms and techniques to deliver healthcare to the public in a useful, novel and revolutionary way.eMedicine can cut administrative and operational costs for health institutions, introduce new levels of efficiency and flexibility, and make healthcare easier to access and manage,” says a Digitalolympus.com spokesperson.



