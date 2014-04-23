Tech Blog Reveals Rolling Bearing Is One of the Important Basic Standards of Mechanical Industry.

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Rolling bearings are produced by professional bearing factories, the user just need choose the type and size of Best Bearings Centry - NSK Bearings according to the specific working conditions , and check the bearing capacity, and cpmplete the composite structure design design of bearing( positioning, installation, adjustment, lubrication, sealing of bearing etc.).



The inner ring, outer ring and rolling element of bearing , are generally made of bearing steel (GCr15, GCr15SiMn) and the hardness should reach 61 ~ 65 HRC heat treatment. The cage usually has two kinds of structures: stamping and entity. The stamping cage generally made from low carbon steel plate, it has a big gap between the rolling element,so large noise at work; The entity cage uaually made by copper alloy, aluminum alloy or phenolic resin polymer materials,it have good isolation and centering effect. When the rolling element is cylindrical or needle, sometimes in order to reduce the bearing radial size, it can leave out the inner ring and outer ring or cage. To meet the some needs of the use , some bearings have special structures or elements, such as the outer ring snap ring, additional dust cover and so on.



Rolling bearing bear the load which depends on rolling contact between components, Compared with the sliding bearing, rolling bearing has the advantages of small friction resistance, high efficiency, easy starting, easy installation and maintenance, etc.



The disadvantage is that Poor impact resistance performance , service life is low, the noise and vibration is larger when overloaded. The basic structure of the rolling bearings include inner ring and outer ring, rolling element and cage etc four parts. Commonly the rolling elements have ball, roller, cylindrical roller, needle roller and taper roller etc..



Technical standards of the rolling bearing, the?coordination?of bearing and axle adopts the basic hole system, and the coordination of bearing and shell adopts the basic shaft system. The dimensional tolerance and revolving tolerance value of bearing is according to the GB307-84.



The bearing journal and bearing inner hole cooperated with bearing is according to the GB1031-83. The Bearing journal roughness Ra value is less than 1.6 microns, and the bearing inner hole roughness Ra value is less than 2.5 microns.



When manufacturing the bearing ring and roller with GCr15 and ZGCr15 steel?, the hardness value of ring and roller?should be 61-65 HRC.



The radial clearance and axial clearance of bearing shall comply with the terms of GB4604-84.



The inner and outer ring raceway of rolling bearing should have no peeling, serious wear etc problems, and both internal and external rings can't have crack. The ball should have no wear, and the cage have no serious deformation. When turning, no abnormal noise and vibration, and should gradually stop when stopping.



For grade C tolerance tapered roller bearings, the contact precision of roller and ring, to a certain loading, under the action of the examination of the color, the contact trace should be continuous, and the contact length should be not less than 80 of roller bus.



Hong Kong BEST Bearing Co.,Ltd

Email: sales@best-bearings.com

MSN: sales@best-bearings.com

SKYPE: best.bearing

Website: http://www.bearing-us.com/