Tech Blog Shares Information About the Meaning and Principle of DDoS Attacks

Wanchai, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- What is a DDoS? What is the harmful effect of the DDoS attacks? These problems would be the most commonly trouble for the network management person. The network manager would be concern more about how to prevent the DDoS attacks. Before the preventing to the DDoS attack, people should first know more about the concept and principle of DDoS attacks. Today, the most famous online server for DdoS Protection which website is www.clear-ddos.com would let people know more about this kind of knowledge.



First, the best server clear ddos would let people know the meaning of distributed denial of service attack which is also called the DDoS? The Distributed Denial of Service which is DDoS is refer to the attack which rely on the client and server technology to multiple a large amount of computers together as an attack platform. And then, people could launch DoS attacks to one or more targeted computer. This could exponentially increase the efficiency of the Denial of Service attack. Typically, the attacker would use a stolen account to install the DDoS master program on a computer. In a set period of time, the master program will communicate with a large number of agent programs which the agent have already been installed on many computers on the Internet. If all of agent receives the instruction, they would start their attack. This kind of attack is just like the gang fight.



The second point is about how the DDoS attacks affect the Web site. When the attacker execute the DDoS clearddos attack on a website, one or more web services of this site will receive a lot of requests and ultimately it can no longer work properly. In the period of time of one DDoS attack, if the unwitting user sent a normal page request, the request of this user will be failure completely. On the other hand, the download speed of this page would become extremely slow.



The typical DDoS attacks would take advantage of many computers to simultaneously send thousands of requests to the target site. In order to avoid being tracked, the attacker would break into some unprotected computer online and hide the DDoS program on these computers that will make all of attackers become very safety.



Nowadays, the hacking attack method has becoming more and more intelligence and complexity. The single people could not DDoS Mitigation have the ability to fully deal with the attacking of DDoS. However, if people want to let their computer become more safety, they could only choose the professional server and supplier such as clear-ddos.com for DdoS Protection.



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