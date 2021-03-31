Tech Careers Across Germany 2021

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Germany has frequently been described as a European tech powerhouse. This name is bestowed upon the nation due to their world-leading research facilities that drive innovative and imaginative new technology ventures. They are established as the second biggest global tech investor, after the USA and are home to an unprecedented number of high-tech start-ups. Germany's status as a technological giant is set to continue over the next decade with a wealth of opportunities for promising professionals to get involved within an ever-growing and fast-paced industry.



Glocomms is a trailblazing IT and Technology recruiter that is reimagining the traditional recruitment processes. Founded in 2013, the firm has been actively developing a network of conscientious and thought-leading professionals. As part of the internationally-acclaimed Phaidon International Group, Glocomms is the chosen recruiting partner of 71 global enterprises. Glocomms has over a dozen offices around the world, with their German team headquartered in Berlin. With an unrivalled track record, the team work ardently to provide the finest recruitment solutions to their clients. Glocomms has invested heavily in the training of its advisors to ensure that they are using the best-in-class recruiting technologies – so that all parties involved benefit from quick and efficient recruiting decisions. From Belin to Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich, and Cologne, the team of ambitious consultants can offer expert advice on industry leading career opportunities across Germany. The firm enables businesses to relax, knowing that one of their most pressing issues, talent acquisition, is in safe hands.



The firm not only offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment to the cybersecurity sector in Germany but they also work across a range of specialist sectors including: commercial services, enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, development and engineering as well as data and analytics. There are currently a wide range of job opportunities available through Glocomms including: Salesforce Developer, Mulesoft Developer, Mulesoft Architect, 3x SD-WAN Engineer, L1 Engineer, Account Executive Public Sector, Remote Scrum Master, Remote Release Manager, Remote Delivery Manager – Agile, Remote Business Analyst – ServiceNow and Linux Engineer to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms Germany

