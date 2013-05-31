Tech Entrepreneurs Take on Internet of Things, Launch Cyber Things

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- With the mission of Cythings are promoting the awareness of Internet of Things utilities and applications to people of all interests, www.cythings.com or CyThings (Cyber Things), a website for “Internet of Things” related latest updates and simplified view for all, was launched in April 2013 by a duo of entrepreneurs and computer scientists.



The mission of Cythings are promoting the awareness of Internet of Things utilities and applications to people of all interests. The company is dedicated to provide a sustainable ecosystem for Internet of Things, with latest information and simplified guidelines on innovations, products, market updates, arts and designs, hardware, software and even related job opportunities. The founders of Cythings strive to provide a very much informative, interactive, motivating environment for Internet of Things enthusiasts, hobbyists, artists, entrepreneurs, developers, and investors.



CyThings is especially focused to make Internet of Things simplified for all. All the contents on CyThings will be simplified in gist, richer in information, visually engaging and well organized. Two real life experiences triggered the founders to launch CyThings: serious lack of clear and simplified information about Internet of Things for people of all background, and the technical information overload about Internet of Things on websites with inconveniently large sized news and posts.



These issues and years of working experience in Internet of Things, motivated the founders to demystify Internet of Things. The CyThings have come up with a new Five Layer Hierarchy view of Internet of Things that can explain and classify all of the Internet of Things. Five Layer Hierarchy is as follows.



“From the bottom-up the layers gradually move from the physical world, up to the cyber world and then into the people in form of applications. These hierarchical five layers or Things from the bottom-up are: Gadget Things, Data Things, Cloud Things, People Things, followed by a special layer Mobile Things that actually spans almost across the previous four layers.” - said the founder Dinesh Agarwal.



“All our updates about Internet of Things will be classified into one or more of these five layers, so that people can have a very clear picture and vision of what is Internet of Things and what is going on in it.” - According to Debraj De.



The important mission and future vision of CyThings is to let any people around the world enabled and informed to play with, control and design their own Internet of Things or connected things, instead of turning into just a user of it. “The most thrilling and engaging essence about Internet of Things is that it’s an amazing combined ecosystem of hardware, software, data, arts and designs, architects, fashion, people, user experience and fun. And we are committed to make it to reach people coming from all parts of the society for good.”. Besides CyThings is also planning to launch a discussion forum inside cythings.com where people of varied interests can discuss, interact and engage about the topics in Internet of Things.



