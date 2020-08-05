Tech Jobs in London - the Concept of Business Critical Talent Is Increasingly Tech Focused

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- There has never been a more significant time to work in technology. From the way that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is driving change on both a professional and personal level to the impact of COVID-19, tech jobs in London and in other cities around the UK – such as Manchester and Birmingham – reflect this increased need for skills and experience in this area. As we work through an era of remote working, business models that allow for social distancing or additional hygiene measures and strategy that must be tailored for future pandemic aftershocks, the concept of business-critical talent is increasingly tech-focused.



Glocomms UK has worked through the pandemic as it has progressed, supporting clients in finding new ways to ensure that hiring continues and careers develop. From remote onboarding processes to supporting interviews through video conferencing, the firm has been identifying new opportunities that can mutually benefit both organisations and individuals. This comes against a backdrop of increased demand for tech talent to help enterprises cope with an era of mass remote working and the consequences that this could have for working practices of the future.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms UK offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms UK. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sector and help them secure top talent."



A series of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions enable Glocomms UK to solve challenges across sectors where technology talent is concerned. The team has a broad spectrum of expertise when it comes to tech jobs in London, Manchester and Birmingham. This includes in areas such as data and analytics, enterprise solutions, commercial services and cybersecurity. Cloud infrastructure is another huge area for development and one where there has been an explosion in jobs – supporting businesses through digital transformation, whether it was already on the agenda or comes as a response to COVID-19, has become a top priority across the economy.



Glocomms UK was founded in 2013 and over the years has become a specialist leading recruiter to the tech sector. Expertise at the firm is strong and has been developed as a result of many years of working with candidates and client companies who have innovation and progress in mind. The firm has developed a sizeable network of contacts at key businesses across the country and a huge database of talented individuals. In addition to UK based connections and expertise, Glocomms UK is also part of the Phaidon International group, which is the preferred recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies. This combination provides a unique perspective that is one of the reasons why Glocomms UK is now a leading specialist in the field.



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK is reimagining the way that recruitment works for the tech sector, integrating current challenges and opportunities and creating peace of mind for businesses and professionals that the process is in safe hands.