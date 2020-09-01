Tech Jobs in London – The UK Experiencing a Digitalisation Transformation in Need of High Performing Professionals

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2020 -- The technology industry is under immense pressure to make smart hiring decisions due to the disruption caused by advances in digitalisation and the COVID-19 pandemic. The recruitment market is also facing changes to ensure talent acquisition is managed at a reliable and fast-paced rate to keep up with the industry's requirements. The Fourth Industrial revolution has impacted careers across the UK from London, to Birmingham and Manchester. Glocomms have worked hard throughout the pandemic to redefine the recruitment process to secure sustainable, positive hiring solutions for individuals and companies across the British isles.



Glocomms has a dedicated team of professionals and a network of top companies and hiring managers working around the clock, covering 60+ countries worldwide to provide excellent recruitment strategies. Founded in 2013, the firm have become a specialist leading recruiter to the tech sector by investing in the latest recruitment technology training to ensure their consultants are experts in their chosen field with precise local knowledge benefitted by a global perspective. Glocomms are able to offer a series of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions in a broad array of tech companies from enterprise solutions, commercial services, cloud & infrastructure, cyber security and much more. Glocomms have consultants who will offer support and guidance through every step of the recruitment process to ensure it is done with precision and accuracy.



The demand for tech talent has increased drastically due to the need for knowledgeable professionals to provide companies with development during the digitalisation transformation many are facing. It is an exciting time to join the tech industry with a huge of amount of jobs on the market at the moment, enabling career growth for talented professionals across the UK. Enterprise solutions are looking for individuals who can programme, design and implement cutting-edge software. The commercial services are looking for industry professionals to work with game-changing technologies in sales engineering and product marketing to develop ideas of how money can be exchanged in our increasingly technological economy. Jobs in the tech sector are plentiful and provide great opportunity for career progression from senior sales engineer to enterprise solution architect and data operations manager, the roles on offer are on a broad spectrum of skills and knowledge needed to conquer the market. Business-critical talent are in increasingly high demand in the tech industry and London is at the forefront of technological advances in Europe. The scope to discover life-changing career moves are made even more accessible with Glocomms and their team of expert consultants. The chance to obtain skills in your specialist tech field will be supported every step of the way by the firm.



Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Glocomms have altered the hiring stages to guarantee the safety of their employees and clients. This has included arranging remote onboarding processes such as video interviews and conferencing to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to wherever possible. Glocomms is the preferred recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, giving them a huge global perspective when advising on hiring solutions.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sector and help them secure top talent."



About Glocomms

Glocomms is reimagining the way that recruitment works for the tech sector, integrating current challenges and opportunities and creating peace of mind for businesses and professionals that the process is in safe hands.