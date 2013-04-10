Tech Startup Yeloworld Turns to Crowdfunding for Financing and New Users

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Yeloworld has launched an Indiegogo campaign (http://www.igg.me/at/yelworld) today in order to put its smart low-cost calling App into the hands of 100,000 smartphone users by June. Yeloworld is able to offer rates up to 90% cheaper than SkypeOut in some destinations, making it a great alternative for international calling and roaming.



Yeloworld targets Indiegogo contributors who have experienced high telephone bills and wondered why you have to pay a fortune when calling overseas or when travelling. Yeloworld gives away calling minutes in return for an Indiegogo contribution, contributors will enjoy all the benefits of the Yeloworld low cost calling service while helping Yeloworld expand.



The company had a flying start since the launch of its first suite of calling Apps for iPhone, iPad and Android in January 2013. It has already passed the first milestone of 10,000 downloads and continues to challenge the big mobile operators: Vodafone, Verizon, AT&T and others and established challengers: SkypeOut, Google Voice, Rebtel with significantly lower rates to mobile numbers.



Yeloworld was founded by a team of technology entrepreneurs with a track record of successful products and services in the mobile space. The team has used this experience and knowledge to create an attractive proposition to mobile users, who regularly call international, or travel and were - until now - struggling to reduce their phone bill costs while roaming.



The company now wants to launch the Apps for Blackberry and Windows Mobile to increase its reach of smartphone users and attract 100,000 users by June.



“Our team has worked very hard to get this far without external investment by bootstrapping as much as possible. We decided that crowdfunding is the most appropriate option to fulfill our immediate need while we continue to build momentum” said Philippe Joly, co-founder of Yeloworld



Contribute to Indiegogo Project: http://www.igg.me/at/yelworld



Support Yeloworld in 3 Clicks: http://www.yeloworld.com/share



About Yeloworld

Yeloworld is an early stage technology startup founded by a team of seasoned technology entrepreneurs with a track record of successful companies in Hong Kong and The Netherlands.



Yeloworld is a cross platform mobile calling app, which allows users to call landlines and mobile phones globally, at extremely low rates. Yeloworld is currently available for iOS and Android.



Indiegogo Project: http://igg.me/at/yelworld/x/2717350

Support Yeloworld in 3 Clicks: http://www.yeloworld.com/share

Download Yeloworld: www.yeloworld.com/download

Check Yeloworld Rates: www.yeloworld.com/rates



For more information, visit www.yeloworld.com



MEDIA CONTACT:

Name: Philippe Joly

Email: philippe@yeloworld.com

Tel: +852 53698936 (GMT+8)