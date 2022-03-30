Tech Success as Cyber Security Sector Grows to £10Bn

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- Recent UK government data has revealed that the British tech sector is a success story, with considerable growth experienced over the past year. That's especially so for the cyber security sector, which is growing at a substantial rate. Figures from the Department for Digital, Culture, Music and Sport's Annual Cyber Sector Report reveal that around 1,800 cyber security firms in the UK generated more than £10 billion in revenue across the most recent financial year. Overall, the sector contributed more than £5 billion to the UK economy and the spike in revenues represented a 14% increase on the year before. The 2021 figures are not just impressive for the year but are also a record as they represent the largest increase since the government reporting began in 2018. Employment in the industry followed a similar trajectory, with an increase of 13% and 6,000+ new job opportunities created. As a result, there are now more than 52,000 people working in the UK's cyber security sector.



This impressive growth has ensured that a cyber security recruiter, such as Glocomms, is kept constantly busy. The firm has experienced a spike in demand over the past year, as organisations seek out an experienced cyber security recruiter with the expertise to provide support to cope with ongoing expansion in tech markets. Glocomms, which was established in 2013, has an extensive practice in this area, which includes not just a history as an established cyber security recruiter, but also being able to provide recruitment support across many other related fields, such as data & analytics, development & engineering and cloud & infrastructure. Over the years as a cyber security recruiter, Glocomms has been able to build a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections at organisations across the economy. The team has worked with a broad spectrum of employers, from disruptive start-ups to internationally renowned brands, providing a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to each one.



Glocomms is a cyber security recruiter with an extensive reach across the UK that includes major hubs, such as London, Birmingham and Manchester. This robust nationwide presence is supported by a deep international network - the team in the UK is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Plus, Glocomms is part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. Talent drives growth, this is something that the firm has demonstrated over the years, not just with client companies but also Glocomms' own internal team. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. The flexibility and insight that the team has been able to provide to clients during the challenging times of the past few years has come from the investment that Glocomms has made in its people. Today, there are many roles available via the firm, including Enterprise Account Executive, Sales Engineer and Client Development Manager.



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to be part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need embrace and adapt to change."



To find out more about Glocomms the cyber security recruiter, visit https://www.glocomms.co.uk.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact Glocomms UK: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about Glocomms UK services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk/.



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.