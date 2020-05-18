Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, launched a new webinar-and-radio-simulcast series, "Tech Talk: Managing The New Normal, presented by YASH Technologies and C5MI" on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel on May 6, 2020.



Produced and hosted by radio / podcast veteran Bonnie D. Graham, the series features thought leadership insights from YASH and C5MI experts on how manufacturers can emerge from the disruptive business challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic to recover, grow and thrive as they adapt to the "new normal".



Thought leaders on the debut episode are John Gretter, VP, SAP Strategic Alliance with YASH Technologies; Dennis Goad, Jr., Infrastructure Service Line owner for YASH Americas; Derek R Dyer, Managing Partner for C5MI and SAP Americas Lead for YASH Technologies; and Praveen Kumar, Microsoft Practice Head at YASH Technologies. YASH and C5MI are positioned as the partner businesses need during challenging and prosperous business cycles.



Topics covered: Leveraging Next Generation Application Managed Services to drive business value. How to adjust IT Infrastructure, the circulatory system of business, to survive, thrive and be better prepared for the next business disruption. How a YASH-developed AI-based Automated Drone solution is performing jobs too dangerous for humans to handle at chemical plants and factories – and how drone software can be customized for other uses. The replay is on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/123406/tech-talk-managing-the-new-normal-presented-by-yash-technologies-and-c5mi-1.



About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies is a leading Digital Solution Company for Business IT Solutions and digital transformation, with 23 years of strong experience in consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Visit www.yash.com.



About C5MI

C5MI is a services firm comprised of trusted business practitioners with deep knowledge and first-hand experience managing world-class business processes and implementing cutting edge technology solutions for manufacturers and supply chains globally. Visit www.c5mi.com.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast pioneer for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming since 1999 and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. VoiceAmerica creates and distributes more than 500 unique and innovative radio programs for millions of engaged listeners worldwide. The VoiceAmerica network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via the mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App to listen live on Apple and Android devices. Follow VoiceAmerica on Facebook and Twitter. To learn how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, call 1-855-877-4666.