Interested businesses around the world are invited to attend the live Zoom webinar (pre-registration link) or listen on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel. The next scheduled sessions are Wednesdays, May 20 and May 27, 2020 at 11 am Pacific time / 2 pm Eastern time.



Produced and hosted by radio / podcast veteran Bonnie D. Graham, the series features thought leadership insights from YASH and C5MI experts on how manufacturers can emerge from the disruptive business challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic to recover, grow and thrive as they adapt to the "new normal".



Thought leaders on this episode are John Gretter, VP, SAP Strategic Alliance with YASH Technologies; Derek R Dyer, Managing Partner for C5MI and SAP Americas Lead for YASH Technologies; Marty Groover, Partner in the Industry 4.0 practice for the C5MI business transformation firm; and Dennis Goad, Jr., Infrastructure Service Line owner for YASH Americas. YASH and C5MI are positioned as the partner businesses need during challenging and prosperous business cycles.



Topics covered: Why companies are struggling to justify the transition from ECC to SAP S/4 or a new investment in SAP S/4, and how to validate the business value. How to avoid unnecessary implementation customization and brutally long lifecycles. An introduction to Live Factory® to accelerate digital manufacturing and Industry 4.0 transformation, and the Future of Manufacturing. How to reframe required upgrades as an opportunity to modernize, such as moving to the cloud or to a serverless architecture.



The audio replay for episode #2 is on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/123521/tech-talk-managing-the-new-normal-presented-by-yash-technologies-and-c5mi-2.



About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies is a leading Digital Solution Company for Business IT Solutions and digital transformation, with 23 years of strong experience in consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Visit www.yash.com.



About C5MI

C5MI is a services firm comprised of trusted business practitioners with deep knowledge and first-hand experience managing world-class business processes and implementing cutting edge technology solutions for manufacturers and supply chains globally. Visit www.c5mi.com.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast pioneer for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming since 1999 and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. VoiceAmerica creates and distributes more than 500 unique and innovative radio programs for millions of engaged listeners worldwide. The VoiceAmerica network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via the mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App to listen live on Apple and Android devices. Follow VoiceAmerica on Facebook and Twitter. To learn how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, call 1-855-877-4666.