TechBase Capital Introduces Insightful Solutions

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2020 -- TechBase Capital has introduced its insightful solutions built on market expertise to ensure that businesses not only gain capital but valuable operational support as well.



The private equity firm has earned its reputation on the back of quality services it offers clients in Asia. TechBase Capital believes in the vision of company founders and directors of the companies, and values their employees. This ethos translates to solutions, which are designed to ensure that they suit every client's business goal. As a result they can make a lasting impact for the companies, which want to see turnarounds or simply expand in their respective industries.



Some of the hallmark features of the investment deals struck by TechBase Capital include equity investments of minimum 5M to 50M per transaction. Any business that has headquarters in Asia or runs majority of their operations in the continent can benefit from these services. The investment solutions can be utilized by family run or entrepreneur owned establishments. Companies that are underperforming or those that want to scale up can also gain from the solutions offered by TechBase Capital.



Besides these enterprises, the private equity firm also aids in corporate divestitures. With its experience in the market, TechBase Capital has gained expertise in some specific industries. Information Technology firms as well as Industrial and nice manufacturing and services companies remain the focus of the firm. Interestingly, the company goes way beyond just offering solutions by implementing effective investment strategies. They are suited for companies that need long term capital opportunities and those who find themselves in special situations.



In fact, helping companies with operational challenges is another huge advantage that TechBase Capital offers. The private equity firm has gained solid experience in the world of business. It is extremely handy for companies that fail to achieve their true potential due to operational issues. TechBase Capital will not only apply its vast experience to understanding these issues but also working with its clients in stabilizing the situation. It helps its clients get back on a strong ground to launch further success for their businesses.



About TechBase Capital

The private equity firm has made a name for itself by offering capital, operational support and insights to businesses in Asia.



Media Contact



TechBase Capital

Phone: +603-2714 3808 / +603-2714 3810

Address: B-20-3, Northpoint Offices,

Mid Valley City, No. 1, Medan Syed Putra Utara,

59200 Kuala Lumpur

Website: http://www.techbasecapital.com/