TechBloggers.org Releases New Verizon FIOS Discount Codes

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Communications is an incredibly competitive market, especially in the United States. Communications companies have been trying to gain market dominance with special offers for many years now. Recently the trend is for companies to distribute cash back discount codes on technology related discount websites.



One such discount website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is TechBloggers.org. This site has a substantial reputation for giving away generous technology related discount codes and coupons. They have recently cemented this reputation by giving away numerous huge cash back discount promo codes for Verizon FIOS, a new bundled Internet access, home phone and television service from Verizon that uses fiber optic lines.



Obtaining this Verizon promo code is incredibly easy. Users can simply visit the TechBloggers.org website and obtain the code for free. When they use this code to sign up for their Verizon FIOS service they are entitled to claim a substantial cash back discount. The amount of cash back that the customer can obtain varies slightly, but the offers are always extremely enticing. The process is simple and intuitive, and there are no hoops to jump through to obtain the cash back.



A spokesperson for the website said: “Verizon FIOS is the best service of its kind. It brings blisteringly fast fiber optic connections into people’s homes, allowing them to enjoy incredibly swift download speeds online. The same cable also carries a fully featured television service and a crystal clear telephone line. Users of Verizon FIOS can pick and choose which services they want in any combination. Sadly Verizon FIOS doesn’t cover every inch of the country yet, but in the areas that it does cover it has proved extremely popular. There are few services that give users the same degree of value, choice and performance. We’ve recently put an incredible Verizon FIOS promo code on our website that allows customers to obtain a substantial cash back discount. This makes an already great value service even more affordable for hard working people. ”



About TechBloggers.org

TechBloggers.org is a coupon and deal site that specializes in technology related offers. It features promo codes, coupons and cash back deals from major brands in the technology sector.



For more information please visit http://TechBloggers.org