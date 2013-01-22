Teche Holding Company (NYSEAMEX:TSH) Investor Alert: Investigation over Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares Teche Holding Company (NYSEAMEX:TSH) was announced concerning whether certain Teche Holding officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Teche Holding Company (NYSEAMEX:TSH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Teche Holding and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for a an advisory proposal on the Company’s executive compensation.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Teche Holding Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Teche Holdings’s shareholders vote to approve a non-binding advisory proposal regarding Teche Holding’s executive compensation.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of NYSEAMEX:TSH common stock.



Teche Holding Company (NYSEAMEX:TSH) reported that its Net Income increased from $7.10 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2010 to $7.29 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012.



Shares of Teche Holding Company (NYSEAMEX:TSH) grew from $23.01 per share in January 2009 to as high as $40.50 per share in October 2012.



On Jan. 17, 2013, AMEX:TSH shares closed at $39.35 per share.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com