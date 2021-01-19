Techfortheyoungandtheold.com Updates Store with New Electronics and Accessories

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Techfortheyoungandtheold.com is pleased share that they have added new electronics and accessories to their product categories. Tech enthusiasts who wish to get hold of the latest gadgets at the best prices, this is the right place to be. The store features some of the hottest and bestselling items such as these. The Google Nest x Yale lock starting from $358.39 is a tamper-proof smart lock designed for keyless entry. Designed for front and main doors, it replaces the deadbolt and alerts the owners if someone is trying to tamper with it. Remote unlocking can be done from anywhere to let the guests in. The LETSCOM Bluetooth headphones priced at $26.45 is a great product for both personal use as well as for gifting. These over-the-ear headphones come with 100 hours of playtime, deep bass and hi-fi sound effects. The Bluetooth headphones can be used for up to 40 days with full charging.



The Potensic D58 FPV Drone with 2K camera priced at $218.49 is a perfect RC quadcopter for beginners. Equipped with double batteries, users can benefit from a 36 min flight to capture pictures and videos for a longer time. 5G wifi real time transmission, 3 speed mode for pilots of different proficiencies, orbit mode, follow me mode, etc. are a few other attractive features. The Indoor wifi security camera is the 2nd generation camera of its kind. The smart home wireless pet camera also acts as a baby monitor with motion detection alarm, remote controlling options, 8x magnification, high definition picture quality, etc.



Take the weekend parties to a whole new level with the DOMEZAN portable karaoke machine priced at $82.80. This light in weight device allows people to carry their favorite music anywhere in the world. Sing along with the favorite artists and spend a musical time with family and friends. It can be connected via android, iPhone and tablets. These and many other such bestselling tech gadgets are featured here at this exclusive store. Laptops, wireless security cameras, play stations, Xbox, memory and storage devices, exercising and fitness equipment, smart led TVs, wireless home theatres, smart phones, tablets, projectors and many other diversified products are featured in the store's online catalogue.



To know more visit https://techfortheyoungandtheold.com/



About https://techfortheyoungandtheold.com/

Techfortheyoungandtheold.com features top trends in online electronics and accessories, drones, electronics, home security, gaming, laptops, tablets and more.



Media Contact



Website: https://techfortheyoungandtheold.com/