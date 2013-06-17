Techidea - Web Development Website for New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- LDNZ Ltd has launched a new web development website http://www.techidea.co.nz. This website is a complete web development portal which provides all kinds of web solution for any of your business needs.



Our main focus is on coming up with hi-tech web designs which are the requirements for the corporate and business section. Our creative and dynamic website attract your customers towards your business. At Techidea we have built a team of highly qualified, and experienced web designers who would go an extra mile to make sure that you are satisfied and all your demands for web solutions are met.



At TechIdea, we strongly believe that a good website design is one that has the potential to convert visitors into buyers and earn profits for your business. This obviously means that running a business is just not possible in this era of technology if you do not have a powerful, compelling and eye-catching web design!



We develop and design the following websites for your business needs



- E-COMMERCE AND SHOPPING CART SOLUTIONS



- SOCIAL MEDIA PORTALS



- REAL ESTATE WEBSITES



- TRAVEL WEBSITES



- CMS WEBSITES IN JOOMLA & DRUPAL AND WORDPRESS



Techidea has a 3 point Core Mantra to provide successful web development services to our clients. First of all , we give personal one to one services to our client. This helps us to give you web solutions and guidance for every possible business requirement. We are a one stop brand solution. Secondly we never compromise on quality of our services. Whether it is programming or design we give most creative and latest solutions to make your websites and branding stand out in competition. Finally comes the pricing. No matter how much hard work we put in or provide high quality services, we try to keep our pricing as economical as possible so that it fits in with all company budgets and provides attractive options to the company business.



About LDNZ Ltd.

With 15 years of web development experience, Techidea provides most current technological software solution. Our programming team does extensive study and research to stay abreast with latest web technology. Every new development is recorded, traced and documented for use in our output for web solutions. Our team also innovates their own web solutions in the form of plugins or extensions to enable us to give robust programming to our clients. The web programmers at Techidea often customize web sites with unique solutions to meet the needs of our clients.



Our team give full support in Internet marketing like blog promotions, SEO or Adwords Campaigns. We are not silent graphic designers or web developers. Techidea team aims to provide a proactive approach to our clients website to ensure that we not just build dynamic professional websites but also make them commercially viable and profitable to our clients’ businesses.



LDNZ Ltd.

http://www.techidea.co.nz

0800-69-5646

57 Buckley road epsom

Auckland -1009

New Zealand

64-211735198

http://www.techidea.co.nz

Brian M

(Design and business)

brian@techidea.co.nz