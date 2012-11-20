TechieDIY.com Announces 2012 Gadget and Accessories Holiday Gift Guide.

Santa Rosa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- This year has seen a steady stream of new tech gadgets hit the consumer market. While millions of devices will be snapped up in time for the Holiday season, many will become overwhelmed with the sheer wealth of choice available. To help steer consumers in the right direction, TechieDIY is delighted to announce the launch of its eagerly-awaited 2012 Gadget and Accessories Holiday Gift Guide.



This year's guide places a special focus on gift ideas that enhance the latest tech gadgets such as the iPad Mini and Galaxy Nexus 4, that were released this fall.



With most gifts prices at around $50, the comprehensive guide is poised to become a vital resource for those that are difficult to shop for, as well as for those interested in the emerging unique selection of green tech gadgets.



Written by two professionals with over two decades of combing experienced the technology field, each featured item is presented in an easy-to-digest format without the tech jargon.



“This fall saw the launch of several new mobile devices from Samsung, LG and most notably, Apple with its new iPad Mini and iPad 4. These breakthrough devices are shifting how we use traditional computers, cameras, books and phones,” says Tom Litchfield, who co-wrote the guide.



He continues, “Accessories for these hot gadgets make affordable and thoughtful gifts this holiday season, and plenty of people are going to need them this year. Some accessories can even provide new ways of enjoying these devices that many people have never thought of. It's all inside our 2012 holiday guide.”



The ‘2012 Gadget and Accessory Holiday Gift Guide’ is available for download in ePub format (iPhone, iPad, Android devices), Mobi (Amazon Kindle) and in PDF.



For more information, please visit: http://www.techiediy.com/special-guide



