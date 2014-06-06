TECHIFIY to Become the Big Problem Solver

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Online technical support is a fairly new concept. While it has been a work in progress for many companies, a company that promises to fill the gap is TECHIFIY. This company is the answer to all technical problems faced by customers. It is also the big problem solver when it comes to removing annoying viruses. It is a company that has the IT solution for everything that can cause damage to a customer and also come in the way of productivity.



The concept is unique so, the takers are many. The project is currently being funded by a crowd funding campaign where the owners of the company intend to raise an impressive sum of $5000 to get the ball rolling. The company through the funding campaign aims to bring awareness to the rising number of cases where users have suffered from the consequences of a hijack. The company also aims to drive interest of those who depend on 24*7 tech support for the functioning of their business.



The best thing about this crowd funding campaign is that donations range from $10-$1000. Just about anyone can make a donation. Donors will not only benefit from the publicity they get when their name gets featured on the company website but, will also receive necessary support when they need it the most.



For instance, those who pay $500 will get lifetime tech support along with lifetime virus removal guarantee. People contributing on 1000$ perk will get life time technical service plus an antivirus software life time virus removal service and will be partners of a share of 5 % annually.



All donations made will also help support eradicate hunger.



The company is highly positive about the awareness it has created about the campaign so far. Already people have been showing interest by inquiring about the campaign. It is surely picking up steam as the market for tech support grows.



About TECHIFIY

The company has been started by the dynamic duo, Monish Motwani and Robert Markose. A Microsoft certified company, TECHIFIY offers the best viral removal support. In addition to that it undertakes PC tune up, fixing errors, install and set up etc. To know more about the company, its products and find out how you can make a donation, log onto https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/techifiy-when-performance-matters/x/7588378



Media Contact

Sam Brown ( TEHIFIY.COM )

2nd street, NY, (USA)

customerservice@techifiy.com

customerservice@techifiy.com