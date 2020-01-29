Techless Launches Wisephone™ on Kickstarter

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Techless is introducing Wisephone™- a one of a kind operating system for mobile phones. Wisephone™ is the first product for Techless, who creates healthy technology, pure and simple.



Techless introduced Wisephone at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this last week. As part of the kickoff and to test market response before delivery, Techless launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The Austin-based company is welcoming US supporters to become backers through the Kickstarter campaign.



Following are some of the features of the Wisephone™ OS:



Eliminates social media & app addiction

Features ad free healthy technology

Takes device privacy to the next level

Porn free

Safe messaging

Minimal notifications

Features all standard tools including clock, alarm, weather, maps, music, etc.



The funds raised through this campaign will play a major role in the future development of Wisephone™. Techless is offering a wide range of exclusive perks as a reward for campaign backers. More details are available on the Wisephone™ Kickstarter campaign page at:

About Techless

Techless is a technology company that is emerging as an industry game-changer, and has proudly announced the launch of a new, one-of-a-kind mobile OS called Wisephone™. The company has launched a crowdfunding campaign through Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this operating system. The campaign is already receiving a phenomenal response by a growing number of backers.



