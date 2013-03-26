TechMuze Academy Releases New Course on Building Automated Music Marketing Machine

Bowmanville, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- The TechMuze Academy is pleased to announce the release of a brand new course designed to teach musicians how to build a massive, automated music marketing machine. As a part of TechMuze Academy, ArtistPromotionBlueprint.com is designed to provide the latest information and resource links that can help musicians learn music marketing with new and effective ways to increase their fan base and sell more music.



Musician, producer and ArtistPromotionBlueprint.com Founder Dezz Asante understands the challenges of the limited amount of time musicians have to market their music effectively to build a fan base. Now, he has developed a brand new course that teaches musicians how to build an automated music marketing machine. “This new course shows musicians how to create a music marketing system to automate almost every aspect of music marketing efforts so that they can focus on their craft and let the machine do the marketing work for them,” said Asante.



Musicians merely take their content such as a video, and publish it on their website. From there, the system kicks in to syndicate the content to all of the musician’s social media networks. The course provides detailed information on how to use the system to add it to iTunes as a podcast episode, easily create and send an email to ALL of a musician’s fans and encourage new fans to join the musician’s email list as well as other techniques. Most importantly, the course teaches how the system can generate “social proof” or “buzz” around the music.



The ArtistPromotionBlueprint.com website is designed to provide the latest information and resource links that can help musicians learn how to promote music, develop new and effective ways to increase their fan base and sell more music. Visitors will find new ways to effectively use and enhance web pages and integrate social media strategies that target potential fans as well as many other ideas.



The most recent of the ongoing series of informative articles on the website penned by Asante delves into building an “off page network” to increase “discoverability.” In addition, the power of the “call to action” is exposed and how to use it to increase awareness and traffic. The website also provides comprehensive artist promotion information centered on how to build a website from scratch with the best free web design software.



ArtistPromotionBlueprint.com is part of a much larger endeavor by Asante—a musician and producer himself— which includes Mixlessons.com and the TechMuze Academy. MixLessons.com is a 24-week video training course in modern recording and mixing techniques for home recording enthusiasts and project studio owners. Asante’s TechMuze Academy is an online resource for musicians and studio owners to learn about music and music production through various free and paid training modules.



About ArtistPromotionBlueprint.com

