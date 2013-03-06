ForexMinute Announces SunbirdFx 'Broker of the Month'

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Speaking about the reasons for choosing SunbirdFx as the ‘Broker of the Month’, a spokesperson from ForexMinute unveiled, “We are very impressed with each feature that SunbirdFx offers to its clients. We cannot say this about most other brokers on the market today.”



“We feel that the features on offer will get even better in the future. If you are a trader who wants to trade with a broker who provides all the necessary tools and services to become a professional Forex trader, and then look no further,” he added further.



According to the representative, “If you are looking for a brokerage that is growing at a tremendously quick rate and offers its traders a wide range of trading features, then you should really take a look at what SunbirdFx has to offer you.”



ForexMinute has chosen SunbirdFx after reviewing several forex brokers, based on their performance in previous month. ForexMinute analyzed and reviewed the features offered by the respective Forex brokers e.g. trading platforms, live feeds, leverages, customer support and concluded that SunbirdFx is the most trusted broker.



ForexMinute reviews in past have helped traders with its broker’s reviews as with them they can select the most competent one for their purpose. Such reviews have been of a great help for Forex traders in understanding the global economic system and the present dynamics of the market.



The forex news portal is committed to provide reliable information and ensure a satisfying online Forex trading to visitors and traders.



