Technical and Advanced Structural Ceramics Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Technical and advanced structural ceramics comprise of material that exhibits excellent physical properties under a demanding environment. The high melting point coupled with excellent chemical resistance adds to the application areas for the market. These ceramics find applications in a variety of products ranging from bioceramics to military.



The ceramics market can be segregated based on its application in wear and corrosion, cutting tools, air and aerospace, automotive, bioceramics, and armor and military applications. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Bioceramics is the largest application and accounts for over 40% of the total revenue.



One of major driver of this market is the excellent property the substance offers under a demanding environment. In addition to this, this increasing application scope is further expected to help the market grow at a substantial pace. Applications like bone replacement and mineral processing are expected to gain importance over the next six years. Moreover, the lightweight property and wear resistance makes these products extremely useful in consumer durable products. However, the brittle nature of such ceramics restricts the application areas for this substance. The addition of composites to the product could help in eliminating the problems caused by the brittle nature of ceramics. The opportunities in the market arise from present and future applications. Present applications are being redeveloped so as to deliver higher performance levels. Future applications like bone replacement could see a massive growth due to the superior properties ceramics offer in a corrosive environment.



Some of the market players in the technical and advanced ceramics market include Ceradyn Inc, Technical and Advanced Structural Ceramics, Morgan Technical Ceramics, Advanced Composite Materials, Ceradyne and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



