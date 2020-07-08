Technical Ceramics Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2026 - KYOCERA, Albemarle

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2020 -- The global technical ceramics market was valued at $8.03 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach $13.09 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2019 to 2026.



Ceramics made for or used in technical applications are known as technical ceramics. Technical ceramics exhibit excellent electrical properties and dielectric strength, which favors their use in technical applications. Apart from this, they exhibit properties such as excellent strength, purity, hardness, density, fracture toughness, thermal & electrical conductivity, and thermal expansion. Due to these properties, technical ceramics are highly recommended electrical insulators & connector bodies, high-temperature components, water faucet valves, mechanical seals, vacuum chambers & vessels, centrifuge linings, and other products.



Major Key Players of the Technical Ceramics Market are:

KYOCERA Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Rauschert GmbH, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, CoorsTek Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., and 3M, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., and KCC CORPORATION.



Technical ceramics are known for their properties such as high-temperature stability, corrosion resistance, thermal shock resistance, and hardness; that makes them superior over other materials. As a result electronics, automotive, and power generation industries are using this material to produce high-quality components; thereby contributing to the growth of the market. Since, technical ceramics are used to produce smaller electronic components, the trend for miniaturization in the consumer electronics industry further boosts their adoption. However, the need to produce custom products in most of the end-use industries is expected to hamper the growth of the global market.



Major Types of Technical Ceramics Market covered are:

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Coatings

Ceramic Matrix Composites



Major Applications of Technical Ceramics Market covered are:

Electronics & Semiconductor

Automotive

Energy & Power

Industrial

Medical

Military & Defense

Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Technical Ceramics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Technical Ceramics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Technical Ceramics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Technical Ceramics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Technical Ceramics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



