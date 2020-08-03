Technical Operations Careers in Zurich - Connecting Talented People to the Organisations Where Their Expertise Will Make a Difference

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- Technical operations drive businesses forward and provide resilience during testing times. Without the right people, a business can struggle to cope with interruption and change and may fall short of objectives and timelines. DSJ Global CH is a specialist recruiter for procurement and supply chain professionals, kick-starting technical operations careers in Zurich, as well as Bern, Geneva, Chur and Lucerne. The firm has a wealth of experience when it comes to connecting talented people to the organisations where their expertise will make a difference.



COVID-19 has put many businesses under pressure operationally and restricted growth, both in terms of revenue and with respect to team building. As more certainty starts to emerge as to future performance and lockdowns ease in many countries across the globe, DSJ Global CH is working with logisticians, buyers, engineers, managers and directors across the industry, supporting career defining moves and enabling organisations to build teams that reflect current and future need.



"During uncertain times, DSJ Global CH offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global CH. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the procurement and supply chain sectors and help them secure top talent."



Change is a significant driving factor for the growth in demand for skilled technical operations managers – and other careers in this sector – in recent years. Technology has had a big influence here, from analytics and big data to the use of innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning. The combination of technical and managerial knowledge is essential to ensure that operations are effective and scalable. DSJ Global CH has established a network of talented individuals who have achieved this balance and the firm works hard to connect the right people to organisations where there are opportunities for growth. Switzerland is a focal point for procurement and supply chain careers and a number of world leading associations representing the interests of operations professionals are based here. Opportunities exist across the country, from Bern and Lucerne to Chur, Geneva and Zurich.



DSJ Global CH has partnered with individuals and organisations across this industry for many years. The firm has a dedicated team of passionate specialists working to support procurement and supply chain professionals through the changes that are currently impacting on multiple sectors. Investing in people is something that DSJ Global CH believes in and the firm's consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and provided with the latest in recruitment technology to ensure they are fully supported. This combination has allowed DSJ Global CH to reimagine the way that hiring is handled for professionals across the sector and find new opportunities for talent acquisition and growth.



About DSJ Global CH

DSJ Global CH specialises in expert recruitment for procurement and supply chain professionals. Solving the key challenge of talent for this crucial industry has enabled the firm to support both individuals and organisations onto the next stage of development and growth.