Technical Operations Jobs Throughout the UK - 2021

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The UK continues to be ahead of the rest of the world in distributing and delivering vaccines. However, this success story would not have been possible without a clear and defined logistical strategy. Dr. Sarah Schiffling, Humanities Logistics Expert at Liverpool John Moores University, explains how there are many active parties that feed into the supply chain in order to get vaccines from factories in England and The Netherlands, to vaccine centres and finally into the nation. Ongoing coordination and alignment, as well as widespread vaccine campaigns, have all been pivotal in ensuring a streamlined process and subsequently mass vaccinations, all the while bringing the UK that crucial step closer to the 'new normal'.



DSJ Global delivers bespoke services to a wealth of specialist sectors that include logistics and supply chain, technical operations and procurement. The firm's vast network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals enables them to make educated recruiting decisions that reflect the talent-demand of the industry. Their one-of-a-kind service provides market forecasts, industry dynamics and comprehensive risk assessments for the future of the recruitment market, an invaluable service in respect to the global health crisis.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



DSJ Global's team of over 750 expert consultants have been supporting companies all over the world since 2008 – helping them to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions. As part of the Phaidon International Group, the firm is the preferred recruitment partner for 71 international industry-leading enterprises. DSJ Global adopts an international outlook when it comes to logistics and supply chain recruitment, by looking beyond borders when sourcing talent, to ensure the ideal connection is established, regardless of geographical constraints. The firm invests in the regular training of its consultants to guarantee that best practise recruitment strategies are continuously implemented.



At present, there are a wealth of positions available through DSJ Global across the UK, Europe and beyond. These include: Manager of Opex, Global Procurement Manager – Indirects, Head of Procurement Processes & Digital, UK Director of Operations, Global Category Lead – Infrastructure, Head of Global Procurement, Customer Success and Supply Chain Manager, R&D Procurement Associate Director, Supply Chain Engineering Project Manager, and Global Director of Engineering.



These are just a selection of the jobs available, all of which offer a huge amount of career growth and potential for the right companies and professionals.



To find out more information about logistics and supply chain careers in the UK visit: https://www.dsjglobal.co.uk.



About DSJ Global UK

DSJ Global UK offers specialist and insightful support to organisations and candidates who expect more from the recruitment process. The firm is committed to making connections between businesses and talent that offer both the opportunity to thrive.