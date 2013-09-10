Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Technical Textile Market in India2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Indian Technical Textile market to grow at a CAGR of 21.36 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the existence of favorable government policies. The Indian Technical Textile market has also been witnessing an increase in the export of technical textile products. However, the high cost of raw materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Indian Technical Textile Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Indian Technical Textile market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Century Enka Ltd., JBF Industries Ltd., SRF Ltd., and Supreme Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Bhilwara Melba De Witte Pvt. Ltd. (BDM), CTM Technical Textiles Ltd., Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd., Garware Wall Ropes Ltd., Kusumgar Corporate Pvt. Ltd., and Techfab India Industries Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Century Enka Ltd., JBF Industries Ltd., SRF Ltd., and Supreme Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd.; Bhilwara Melba De Witte Pvt. Ltd. (BDM), CTM Technical Textiles Ltd., Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd., Garware Wall Ropes Ltd., Kusumgar Corporate Pvt. Ltd., and Techfab India Industries Ltd.



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