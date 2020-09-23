New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- The increasing demand for construction industries owing to the rise in demand for consumers and growth in population is propelling the market growth.



The global technical textile market is forecast to reach USD 249.95 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Technical Textiles are functional fabrics which are used in various industries such as construction, home textile, automobiles, medical, and many others. These textiles have enhanced properties compared to conventional textiles.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



Market Size – USD 175.97 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – The advent of recyclable technical textiles.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Asahi Kasei, Berry Global Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Kimberly Clarke, Koninklijke Ten Cate, International Textile Group, Toyobo Co., SRF Limited, Lanxess, and DuPont among others.



The Technical Textile industry is segmented into:



Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Natural Fiber

Synthetic Polymer

Regenerated fiber

Mineral

Metal

Specialty fiber



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Woven

Non-Woven

Knitted

Others



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Mobitech

Indutech

Sporttech

Buildtech

Hometech

Geotech

Clothtech

Others



Regional Outlook of Technical Textile Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Technical Textile market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Technical Textile Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Technical Textile sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Technical Textile industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Technical Textile industry

Analysis of the Technical Textile market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Technical Textile Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Technical Textile industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



