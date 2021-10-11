Technical Textile Market worth $222.4 billion by 2025 : Growing at a CAGR of 6.2%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2021 -- The report "Technical Textile Market by Material (Natural Fiber, Synthetic Polymer, Metal, Mineral, Regenerated Fiber), by Process (Woven, Knitted, Non-woven), by Application (Mobiltech, Indutech, Protech, Buildtech, Packtech), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The global technical textile market size is projected to grow from USD 164.6 billion in 2020 to USD 222.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2025. The market has grown exponentially in the last few years, and this trend is projected to continue. The growing awareness about the superior functionality and application of technical textiles encourages the higher consumption of technical textiles and related products. Furthermore, growth in the automobile, construction, healthcare, packaging, and various other sectors has generated new opportunities for technical textiles.



The nonwoven segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on process, the nonwoven segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Additionally, advancements in weaving technology such as 3D weaving are expected to drive the technical textile segment during the forecast period.



The mobiltech segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the technical textile market in 2019

Based on application, the mobiltech segment lead the technical textile market. Mobiltech covers technical textiles used in automobiles, aircrafts, railways, and shipbuilding such as nylon tire cord fabrics, seat covers, seat belts, cabin filters, tufted carpet, upholstery, and others.



The APAC region is projected to account for the largest share in the technical textile market during the forecast period.

The APAC region region is projected to lead the technical textile market, in terms of both value and volume from 2020 to 2025. Higher domestic demand, along with the availability of low-cost labor, makes this region the most attractive market for technical textile manufacturers. Hence, the market players are focusing on this region to gain a larger share and increase their profitability. Factors such as improving global economy, expanding working population, and rising domestic demand for hygiene products are expected to boost the market for technical textile.



Key players operating in the technical textile market include Asahi Kasei (Japan), Kimberly Clarke (US), Berry Global Group (US), DuPont (US), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Freudenberg & Co. (Germany), Low & Bonar (UK), Huntsman (US), Toyobo Co. (Japan), Milliken & Company (US), SRF Limited (India), Koninklijke Ten Cate (Netherlands), and International Textile Group (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market share. Mergers & acquisitions, expansions & investments, agreements & partnerships, and new product launches are some of the major strategies adopted by key players operating in the technical textile market.



COVID-19 impact on global technical textile market



The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the demand as well as the manufacturing in supply regions. The COVID-19 crisis has affected the chemical industry supply chain to a major extent; thus, having a major impact on raw material procurement.The above factors have impacted the growth of the technical textile market. However, this pandemic resulted in a sudden increase in demand for medical apparels such as gown, mask, and others, which positively affected the demand for technical textiles.



Thus, the technical textile market is expected to witness significant growth during to the COVID-19. The technical textile manufacturers around the globe are expanding their production capacity and investing in machinery to manufacture healthcare essentials) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in the number of cases worldwide and the growing need for healthcare workers are expected to boost the demand for disposable hospital supplies and nonwoven materials during the forecast period



- On May 2020, Berry Global has announced an expansion of its Meltex melt-blown capacity, with the addition of an asset to support the growing demand for face masks during COVID-19. The new line will focus on the manufacturing of nonwoven protection materials and filter materials for premium FFP2 (N95) and FFP3 (N99) grade filter media.

- On April 2020, Ahlstrom-Munksjo has increased its nonwoven production across its entire protective materials portfolio, in response to COVID-19. The company has expanded its product offering of protective materials for all three face mask categories- civil masks, surgical masks, and respiratory masks.



