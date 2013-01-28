TechnicianInABox Reveals the Ways Anyone Can Turn Their Computer Skills Into Cash

Folkestone, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- The website Youngwebbuilber.com recently featured the powerful money making tool, TechnicianinaBox. TechnicianinaBox (TIAB) was written by computer technician Stephen Ryan in 2010 to teach others how to put their technical skills to work in the lucrative world of computer repair. The owners of Youngwebbuilder.com are pleased to be able to bring TechnicianInaBox 1.0 to their site visitors free of charge and feel strongly that the lessons revealed in this book can help anyone who has the requisite technical skills and the entrepreneurial spirit to put them to work.



TIAB is a 150 page guide that teaches technically oriented individuals how to set up their own business and start making money providing computer technician services. The guide is an easy-to-read manual that walks the reader through every aspect of setting up their business and it is written for anyone from the 16 year old who is proficient in technical matters all the way to someone in their 30s or 40s who wants to who has a full time job and wants to start a side business in their spare time. In these troubles economic times it is also an important manual for the unemployed who need to find new and lucrative income streams.



TIAB features a comprehensive guide to business planning, promotion, sales, customer retention and every other aspect of creating and managing a successful computer technician business venture. Those who download the guide will get the start guide, business plan, diagnostics guide, optimization guide PCToolkitCDGuide and material in both PDF and Word that will have them up and running in short order.



Currently visitors to the Youngwbebuilder.com website can download TechnicianinaBox free of charge on their website’s community forum or using a Facebook or Twitter account.



About YoungWebBuilder

