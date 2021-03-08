Technisch Creative Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Online Television Network

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Technisch Creative is a US based award-winning event production company, and it has proudly announced the launch of its new online television network called Be Well TV. Launched in 2020, the aim of this new TV network is to create content that can help viewers discover wellness of mind, body, and spirit. To make the dream of this inspirational wellness online TV network a success, the company is currently raising funds and support in a recently launched Kickstarter campaign.



"With an aim to improve the overall wellness of our viewers, our programming includes expert guidance on such topics as physical health, relationships, career, finance, and more." Said Heidi Brumbach, the Founder and CEO of Technisch Creative, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Be Well TV will feature some of the most seasoned industry experts from health and wellness arena as the hosts of its programs, and the online TV network is already creating a major buzz worldwide.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/bewelltv/be-well-tv and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US $10,000 and there are several perks and rewards offered for the backers from around the world. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Be Well TV

Be Well TV is an all-new health and wellness inspired online television network launched by an award-winning American event production company called Technisch Creative. Heidi Brumbach founded this company in 1999 and it has offices in several locations across the US. Moreover, this company is currently one of the only certified Women's Business Enterprise and Woman Owned Small Business specializing in audiovisual production in the US.



