TechnoJobs.co.uk Offers over 21,000 New IT Jobs Every Month

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Techno Jobs, a company dedicated in providing employment opportunities in the IT field, recently reported that they now advertise over 21,000 new IT jobs every month on their website. The company which was established in 1999 stated that it is not the quantity of jobs that surprises employment seekers but the high packages and reputed organizations which are providing the IT jobs through their website. The company further informed that their prime objective has always been to provide exceptional customer service and bridge the gap between employers and employees.



The media spokesperson of the company quoted on their recent achievement, “Since our establishment we have concentrated in providing quality jobs to our customers. With years of experience and tie-ups with elite businesses we are now able to provide both quality and large quantity of IT jobs. The substantial increase in the demand of IT professionals in the last decade has also been the major factor in the vast opportunities that are now available. Due to our extensive database of employment seekers many companies also prefer our service and nearly every time find exceptional candidates for their IT requirements. We are very pleased that we are now getting recognition in the U.K.”



The company is advertising for major companies such as JP Morgan, Accenture, IBM, Sophos, Sage and many more. Most of the jobs are located in the U.K. however there are certain jobs that are also available in other parts of the world. A distinction of premium jobs is also given to the best employment opportunities by Techno Jobs. Furthermore the available positions vary from IT directors, experienced professionals to new entrants and trainees of the industry.



The media spokesperson further quoted why recruiters continue to use their service, “We provide variety of services for employers to assist them in hiring the right candidates for their organizations. Our ‘Bespoke Packages” have received great feedbacks and have been used multiple times. We also provide customized recruitment solutions as per the requirements of the employers.”



About Techno Jobs

Techno Jobs is one of the leading companies that provides IT employment opportunities in the U.K. The company was established in 1999 and advertises nearly 21,000 new jobs every month. Through their online platform, http://www.technojobs.co.uk/, interested prospects can view the various jobs available and recruiters can advertise for their job openings. The company’s website has become an essential destination for people who are looking for new employment opportunities.



For more information about IT Jobs, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of technojobs.co.uk, please email to adammbsmith@hotmail.co.uk.