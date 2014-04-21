Technological Advancement in Insulin Delivery Devices Driving China Diabetes Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The diabetes market of China is tremendously growing owing to the increasing ageing population, modernization and rising rates of obesity. Moreover the country’s government has been progressively investing into R & D for diabetes drug therapies. The giant pharmaceutical players are continuously making huge investments to strengthen their product portfolios. Meanwhile, several technological advancements have gained much more acceptance in the market through the introduction of insulin delivery devices thereby occupying market share.



However, the market players have been devising strategies to drive maximum revenue from sales of advanced delivery devices across the country. Several companies have been developing advanced versions of insulin pens or injections as a significant advancement to control the glycemic level of diabetes patients. Even the country is aiming to lure more and more FDI investment in the production and R & D so as to provide high end services to consumers.



The report entitled “China Diabetes Market Outlook 2018”, provides an extensive research and in-depth analysis of the segmentation of diabetes market into oral diabetic drug market, insulin drug market, insulin delivery devices market, and glucose monitoring market. . The research covers the market for each segment along with their current and future projections. Our study moreover evaluates the socioeconomic growth pattern throughout the country. It provides an overview of the patient affordability factor, disease prevalence rate and healthcare expenditure on diabetes throughout the country. The report also discusses the regulatory landscape for diabetes market and current trends and drivers. Moreover, it provides an exhaustive study of the key players with their recent developments and product portfolios. Overall the report is an effective description of China Diabetes Market and will provide the client a source of knowledge and insights on same.



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