Technological Advancements and Innovation in the Online Bra Market: Opportunities for the Future

Major players profiled in the study are:

Adidas (Germany), Fruit of the Loom Inc. (United States), Groupe Chantelle (France), Hanesbrands Inc. (United States), Jockey International, Inc. (United States), L Brands (United States), Levi Strauss & Co. (United States), Nike, Inc. (United States), Phillips Van Heusen Corporation (United States), Wolf Lingerie (France)



Scope of the Report of Online Bra

The global online bra market is serving stepping stone to development in most countries, with the growth of the lingerie industry. From the last few years, the production of women's lingerie is shifted to developed and developing regions. Asia Pacific region is gaining major attraction in this industry because most of the production is done for the non-Asian developing countries. The hosiery industry is an ancient industry in the area of the textile industry which is having huge potential in the domestic market and also in the export market in various such regions such as China, India, and The United States, and others. The growing market demand for a Cotton-based bra is widely used by all classes of people because of its good absorbency, cheaper prices, and high availability. These foundation bras are used by people throughout the year under various climatic conditions.



In Feb 2020, L Brands, Inc. and Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in consumer and retail investments, announced a strategic transaction that aims to deliver long-term value to L Brands shareholders by positioning Bath & Body Works as a highly profitable, standalone public company and separating Victoria's Secret Lingerie, Victoria's Secret Beauty and PINK (collectively, Victoria's Secret) into a privately-held entity focused on reinvigorating its market-leading businesses and returning them to historic levels of profitability and growth.



In March 2020, HanesBrands has introduced its popular C9 Champion performance athleticwear exclusively with Amazon Fashion worldwide as part of a multi-year agreement. C9 Champion, the value-priced product line of iconic Champion athleticwear, has more than 100 styles of its most popular men's, women's, and children's activewear, innerwear, and accessories available on Amazon's online store



The Global Online Bra Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Sports Bra, Stick-On Bra, Multi-Way Bra, Nursing Bra, Others), Design (Padded, Non-Padded), Size (<30', >30'), Material Type (Cotton, Nylon, Polyester, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Number of Bra Manufacturing and Supply Units Across the Globe



Market Drivers:

- Rising Consumer Preferences Towards Different Types of Padded Bra Product

- Growing Number of Smartphone Users



Market Trend:

- Rapid Adoption of the Omni Channel Retail

- The rise in Breast Cancer Awareness



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



