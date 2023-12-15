Technological Advancements in Virtual Digital Human to Boost the World Market

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Virtual Digital Human Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Virtual Digital Human market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Netlife Robotics (Hungary), IBM (United States), UneeQ (New Zealand), Eisko (France), Didimo Inc. (Portugal), Replikr (New Zealand), Aww Inc. (Japan), SantosHuman, Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of Virtual Digital Human

Virtual digital human is AI-powered human-like virtual beings that exist in the real world and online. Virtual humans are virtual identities of men or women that are highly utilized as sales or customer support representatives and education coaches to improve customer experience.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Brand Ambassadors, Digital Influencers, Customer Support Representatives, Financial & Healthcare Advisors, Sales Representatives, Others), Components (Software, Services), Organization Size (Small and Medium Businesses, Large Businesses), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, Education, Hotel & Catering, Others)



Market Trends:

Emerging Trend of Hyper-Realistic Avatars and VTuber in the Film and TV Media Industry



Opportunities:

Growing Popularity of Virtual Digital Human in the Education Sector Will Create Significant Opportunities for the Market



Market Drivers:

Surging Demand for Virtual Digital Human as a Sales and Customer Support Representatives to Provide Efficient and Personalized Customer Experience

Increasing Use of Advanced Technologies like Artificial Neural Systems and Speech Recognition to Create More Realistic Digital People



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global Virtual Digital Human Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Virtual Digital Human Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Virtual Digital Human Market Forecast



