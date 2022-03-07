Technological Advancements Offer Significant Growth Prospects to the Global Hearing Aids Market

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2022 -- Browse 67 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread over 210 Pages, along with in-depth analysis on Global Hearing Aids Market by Product, Types of Hearing Loss, Technology, Patient Group, Distribution Channel, & by Geography



This insightful market research report by Inkwood Research focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The report covers all the aspects of this comprehensive market by assessing major geographies, and is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and future investors. The study presents a detailed market analysis, with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



Global Hearing Aids Market Scenario



Hearing loss is characterized as a medical condition where an individual's ability to hear thresholds of 25 decibels (dB) is compromised. Moreover, screening for hearing loss is recommended in adults older than 50-60 years. As more people are screened for hearing loss, the rate of diagnosis is estimated to rise. This factor is further anticipated to bolster the demand for hearing aids.



The evolution of technology in healthcare has significantly developed with respect to hearing aid devices. Presently, these devices can meet the diverse needs of individuals with hearing impairment, in addition to offering comfort. Furthermore, digital hearing aid devices can also decipher the environment and automatically turn on the microphones. Novel technologies also include fall detection. For instance, in 2019, Starkey launched the Livio AI hearing aids capable of detecting when a wearer falls and sending alert messages to selected family members or friends. However, the existence of several cost-effective alternatives to hearing aid devices may hinder the market's growth.



The Global Hearing Aids Market report provides data tables and includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Request Free Sample Report for Global Hearing Aids Market by Product, Technology, Patient Group, Distribution Channel, Types of Hearing Loss, & by Geography: https://www.inkwoodresearch.com/reports/hearing-aids-market/#request-free-sample



Market Segmentation



Market by Technology

- Digital Hearing Aids

- Conventional Hearing Aids

Market by Product

- Hearing Aid Devices

- Hearing Implants

Market by Patient Group

- Adults

- Pediatrics/Children

Market by Types of Hearing Loss

- Sensorineural Hearing Loss

- Conductive Hearing Loss

Market by Distribution Channel

- Audiology and ENT Clinics

- Pharmacies

- Hospitals



Report Highlights

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2030, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2030



Companies Profiled

- RION CO LTD

- SIEMENS AG

- SONOVA

- EXTENET

- AMPLIFON

- HORENTEK

- MED-EL

- SEBOTEK HEARING SYSTEMS LLC

- MICROSON

- STARKEY

- WILLIAM DEMANT

- ARPHI ELECTRONICS PVT LTD

- COCHLEAR LTD

- GN STORE NORD A/S

- ZOUNDS HEARING

- AUDINA HEARING INSTRUMENTS INC



Related Reports



GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL HEARABLES MARKET - The global industrial hearables market is set to grow with a CAGR of 34.20% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



GLOBAL AIRWAY CLEARANCE SYSTEM MARKET - The global airway clearance system market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.39% between 2019 and 2028, generating a revenue of $999.5 million by 2028.