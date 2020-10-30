Technology and Material Innovation to Expedite Laminated Tubes Sales Throughout the Forecast Period.

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Extensive primary and secondary market research to obtain relevant data points



Future Market Insights' research methodology is a strong combination of in-depth secondary research and extensive primary interviews with key industry stakeholders and domain experts to gather the necessary data and information pertaining to the specific market being researched; followed by a multi-layer validation of the gathered data to glean pertinent market insights capable of impacting critical business decisions. This exhaustive methodology has been followed during the study of the global laminated tubes market and the findings and insights have been presented in a systematic manner in a new report titled "Laminated Tubes Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027."



The secondary research adopted in this market study incorporates manufacturers' market overview; production trends and forecast of laminated tubes across various regions; historical and forecasted sales value and volume trends; product type comparison and performance criteria; end-use industry growth projections; regional average pricing trends; manufacturers' product portfolio; and market dynamics across key assessed geographies. Primary research focusses on the present and future market scenario in developed nations and emerging economies; drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities; manufacturers' top business strategies; criteria for market segmentation; segmental value and volume split; and average product cost analysis. Data analysis comprises sales correlation of laminated tubes; macroeconomic factor analysis; historical trend analysis; and statistical analysis.



Leveraging key market sources to gather pertinent market data



In the drafting of this report, we have referred to authentic sources such as industry association publications, annual reports, publications, and presentations of key manufacturers of laminated tubes, and sources such as World Bank, trade data, and government websites. Extensive primary interviews with industry experts, manufacturers and suppliers of laminated tubes, and industry association members complete the data gathering process.



Market sizing and forecasting



This involves estimation of market volume in Mn units and market value in US$ Mn; regional average pricing of products to arrive at revenue estimates; and factor analysis and CAGR and Y-o-Y growth used to deduce market projections. Data reporting involves establishing qualitative and quantitative data and facts as well as market dynamics.



Cohesive report structure for seamless flow of information and insights



The report on the global laminated tubes market follows a systematic structure that enables report readers to grasp the nuances of the global market across the various segments and assessed regions in an easy-to-understand format. An executive summary that is essentially a snapshot of the global laminated tubes market precedes the market introduction, market outlook, and market viewpoint chapters. The next few sections provide detailed information on the global laminated tubes market analysis and forecast by region, product type, capacity, end use, and cap type. These sections present a historical value and volume analysis of the global laminated tubes market for the period 2012 – 2016 along with a detailed forecast for the period 2017 – 2027.



This is followed by an individual regional market analysis and forecast of the assessed geographies – focussing on the prominent countries within these regions and the different market segments. These regional forecasts indicate the regional pricing analysis (historical and current value and volume forecasts) and highlight the drivers, restraints, and trends likely to impact the specific regional markets for laminated tubes. Impact analysis of drivers and restraints, list of key regional market participants, and a competitor market presence intensity mapping conclude these sections.



The next and most important section of the report is based on the competitive landscape of the global laminated tubes market. This section provides a dashboard view of the top companies operating in the global laminated tubes market along with detailed company profiles including overview, financials, business strategies, and recent market developments. Information on the research methodology adopted and a list of assumptions and acronyms used throughout the publication conclude the report.



Global Laminated Tubes Market: Taxonomy



Product Type

PBL

EVOH

Nylon

Polyester

ABL



Capacity

Less than 50ml

50 ml to 100 ml

101 ml to 150 ml

Above 150 ml



End Use

Cosmetics

Hair Care

Skin Care

Others (Nail Care, Nail Polish, etc.)

Oral Care

Commercial

Sealants & Adhesives

Lubricants

Others (Speciality Grease and Pesticides)

Pharmaceuticals

Home & Other Personal Care

Laundry Gel

Toiletries & Hand Wash Gels

Others (Sealants, Adhesives, etc.)

Food

Others (Paints, Crayons and Shoe Polish)



Cap Type

Stand-up Cap

Nozzle Cap

Fez Cap

Flip Top Cap

Other Caps



Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)