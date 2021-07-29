Technology and Pharmaceutical Research and Development Tricks the Blood-Brain Barrier

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2021 -- Drug delivery is often inhibited by the blood-brain barrier that protects the brain. However, now a new study may have gained insight into how to 'trick' this part of the body in order to make it easier to treat many of the diseases of the central nervous system. The study was focused on so-called nanoparticle liposome drug carriers, which act like a Trojan Horse, making it simpler to allow drug delivery to the brain without the blood-brain barrier getting in the way. This development could have vital implications for diseases of the nervous system, including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Sclerosis. This is one of the first studies to establish that nanoparticle entry to the brain is possible and to show why, when and where it happens. Researchers used two-photon imaging to deconstruct the blood-brain barrier to understand how nanoparticles interact with it. This kind of innovation is only possible through building the kinds of exceptional teams that come from great technology and pharmaceutical research & development recruitment.



EPM Scientific understands the pressures that many businesses in life sciences face when it comes to continuously pushing the boundaries in this way. Technology and pharmaceutical research & development recruitment is just one area of specialty for the firm. Consultants also have expertise in a range of fields across life sciences, including legal and compliance, commercial, medical communications and medical affairs, as well as many others. Established in 2012, EPM Scientific has grown alongside the life sciences sector, developing expertise in emerging markets, such as technology and pharmaceutical research & development recruitment, as well as traditional areas of demand, such as clinical operations. Today the firm has a reach that extends across the USA to major cities including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The networks and expertise that the firm has nurtured make it a natural first choice to ambitious individuals and pioneering businesses alike.



EPM Scientific is also able to bring a unique international dimension to the table thanks to the firm being a go to recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. This is combined with access to a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections that the firm has built up with enterprises across life sciences over the years, from creative start-ups to well established names in the industry. Crucially, the firm focuses on the strength of its own people too, investing heavily in training on an ongoing basis and providing consultants with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to work with. There are currently many different opportunities available via EPM Scientific in the USA, including Statistical Programmer, Research Associate [Biology], Senior Biostatistics Programmer, Clinical Document Specialist, Head of Pharmacovigilance, Manager [Commercial Reporting] and Senior Medical Writer.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Zach Stamp, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Technology and Pharmaceutical Research & Development Recruitment visit https://www.epmscientific.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact EPM Scientific USA: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about EPM Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com.



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.