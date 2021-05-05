Technology and the G7 - IT and Technology Recruitment in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- The technology sector is urging G7 policymakers to work collaboratively to ensure economic recovery and resilience in a post-pandemic age - by outlining 4 specific objectives. A joint effort between techUK, the Technology Sector Trade Associations of the G7 countries, and the EU (Tech7*), have been tasked to push for international cooperation to reap the rewards of technical growth in a post-COVID world. The Tech7 alliance is calling for their countries to work together to facilitate global trade flows and provide common guidelines for the digital economy that prioritises a transparent, compliant and non-discriminatory digital policy, which will be implemented at an international level. This would ensure that technical ingenuity not only benefits G7 members, but also as many countries and regions of the globe as possible. The four main goals of the post-pandemic economic recovery policy are set to include; honing in on digitalisation as the core of business interactions, fostering collaboration when it comes to the implementation of new innovations both ethically and responsibly, using digital solutions in the fight against the climate crisis and finally working together to improve digital engagement and literacy.



Glocomms is the UK's leading specialist IT and technology recruitment agency, founded in 2013, the firm specialise in sourcing talent for a variety of skilled roles, such as, software engineer jobs, enterprise solutions jobs and commercial services jobs. Since the agencies inception, their London-based team of advisors have worked relentlessly to build a global network of business experts in over 60 countries worldwide to ensure unrivalled industry and sector awareness. The firm's 750+ consultants are dispersed across 12 global offices, giving the firm an international outlook when it comes to British tech recruiting. The firm offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to cyber security, enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, development and engineering, data and analytics and commercial services professionals. Glocomms believe in a recruitment beyond borders approach which aims to bring together talented professionals and industry-leading companies, despite geographical restrictions. Plus, as part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group, they are also the preferred recruitment partner for more than 70 global brands.



There are a number of exciting UK roles available via Glocomms, from Manchester to London, Birmingham and beyond. These positions include: Azure Architect, Velocity Developer, Senior Back-End Developer, Active Directory Specialist, Salesforce Consultant, SAP Sales Executive, Enterprise Account Executive, Sr. Enterprise Account Executive, Global Account Executive, Vendor Manager, Remote Release Manager, Linux Engineer, and Mulesoft Developer, as well as many other exciting opportunities. To define your next career step or to secure business-critical talent for your organisation, get in contact with a member of the Glocomms friendly team today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about IT and technology jobs UK visit



https://www.glocomms.co.uk/about-us.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms UK : +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about Glocomms UK services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk/.



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK is reimagining the way that recruitment works for the tech sector, integrating current challenges and opportunities and creating peace of mind for businesses and professionals that the process is in safe hands.