Technology Enters a New Field: Discover Diabetic Socks at Agreatsock.Com

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- The breakthrough technology presented by Doc’s Socks- a Reflexa® company - is a complete medical treatment for diabetic patients to heal their pain instead of consuming lots of medicines by putting these diabetic socks. These socks are specially designed to keep their feet warm when it becomes cold under such circumstances. Diabetic socks also help in increasing oxygen in the blood vessels that has been lost.



In addition to Celliant yarn there are few more specifications that add up the quality of diabetic socks such as Aegis which helps in fighting against microorganisms and is environment friendly. Lycra helps in adding extra softness to the socks, making it stretchable. Rest assured - perfect wear and comfort.



Diabetic socks come with one year guarantee in which the socks are replaced if any defects are found such as a hole or run in the material. Not only this because of its immense quality it sticks to the customer satisfaction year after year.



It is always advised to have doctor’s prescription before using diabetic socks in order that you can wear them according to your size, so that you can wear them all day long.



About Doc's Socks LLC

Agreatsock, formed by David Schloss, offers a complete social medical treatment and increases potentiality to overcome health related issues. Apart from diabetic socks, Doc socks also offer Travel Socks, Active Socks, Silver Socks and many more with their own advantages. Some of these socks help in removing the bad odor which often comes after a long hour of wear as well as others help in easy travelling in bus, airplane or train trips. Now everybody can enjoy their day to day activities with no fear of sweat or odor or holes and runs! One can also order these socks online with ease.



To know more about the advantages and the complete range that Agreatsock offers, visit: http://agreatsock.com/benefits.html



Contact:

For more information or queries regarding this press release, contact:

David Schloss

Email: david@rampify.com

Phone: 561.369.3300

Web: http://agreatsock.com