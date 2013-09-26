Technology Expert Carl Ballard Helms New Gadget Website

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- As technology and gadgets become more and more widespread in society, an increasing number of people are becoming interested in this industry.



This new wave of interest is currently being ridden by the current darling of the technology industry, Carl Ballard, who recently launched a new website which exclusively concerns itself with this niche industry.



The site, called simply “Carl Ballard Technology”, blogs about a range of topics related to gadgets, electronics and technology. These posts comprise personal tips and recommendations, the very latest industry news, reviews of the latest devices, as well as miscellaneous items such as humour pieces and curated content.



Carl Ballard, who was born and currently resides in London, said: “I am enormously excited by the opportunities presented by this new website.



“I’ve been working with technology and gadgets all my life and, in doing so, I have amassed an amazing amount of knowledge and information which I cannot wait to share with my readers.



“Furthermore, I am going to dedicate a great deal of my time to answering every question asked of me by my readers, so if anyone has a query relating to technology that they want answered, don’t hesitate to ask me!”



Mr Ballard went on to say: “I am looking forward to developing this website over the coming year. Hopefully I will be able to turn it into a flourishing business one day.”



For more information on the new Carl Ballard Technology website, visit http://www.carl-ballard.org.uk. To get in direct contact with Carl Ballard, interested parties, such as advertisers, can send an email via the contact form on the website. Alternatively, Carl Ballard can be reached via his various social media profiles, such as Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and Google Plus.



About Carl Ballard

Carl Ballard Technology is a new website which is dedicated to gadgets, electronics an all things technology. It features articles, tips and advice, humour pieces, in addition to the latest news and gossip across the world from the technology industry.



For Media Contact:

Carl Ballard

St James Drive

Nightingale Lane

London, SW12 8NL

Email: carl@carl-ballard.org.uk

Website : http://www.carl-ballard.org.uk